Summerland garden centre suggests people delay planting due to lingering cold

Casey Richardson

The sun is beckoning gardeners to come outdoors, but the cool overnight temperatures mean South Okanagan residents must wait a bit longer to get their hands in the dirt.

The Windmill Garden Centre in Summerland opens this Friday and owner Billy Boerboom said this has been one of the longest winters he has seen in his over 30 years of farming.

“It's been challenging, keeping things heated, looking good,” he added.

“In the garden center business, we start propagating and seeding roughly March 1, it's mostly cost-effective in regards to natural gas, of course, and propane, heating the greenhouses. So we strategically start our product in three different greenhouses to finish up in our selling house here, which is the last house before we hopefully sell out of our product.”

With the overnight temperatures still dipping into the negatives in some areas, Boerboom said gardeners need to be patient before they start seeding.

“The soil temperature has to be spot on in order for a plant to be happy leaving the greenhouse…A plant for 10 minutes in -2C, it's game over.”

Once soil heat remains overnight and the frost is gone, then people can start planting.

“There's some stuff that you could plant say next week that doesn't mind the cold, you're cold crop vegetables of course and then your pansies that are in bloom coming up.

“Or you can purchase your plants, but then you'll have to bring them into your home at night in regards to protecting them from that cold temperature.”

Boerboom said it’s best to leave the product with the garden centre in the greenhouses if possible.

He hopes to see the basket flower products sell in late April or early May, with more bedding plants to be fully ready into May. June will bring in the high-altitude growers before the centre closes around Father’s Day.

“I'm guessing probably from say the fifth of May to the May long weekend is when we normally start pushing the product out the door hopefully. We don't know what's going to happen until then with the weather but with a little bit of luck, we should be able to bring this to a nice end.”

Trends with popular plants around the Okanagan Valley change yearly, which Boerboom said he watches to keep stocked up on.

“Plants are like fashion and clothing, colours change yearly, and wants and needs change yearly. We try and grow products that are associated with fashion colours,” he said.

“Burgundy's are very popular, white with yellows are several different combinations.”

Those with their favourite classics continue to return too.

“There's a lot of options in plants and like that's the beauty about plants is if something doesn't work for you one year, you can change gears and change colours and try something that you may think might be better for the following year.”

He encourages everyone to get their hands in the dirt this season and is always happy to answer questions or give gardening tips.

“Gardening is very satisfying, rewarding [and] therapeutic. It's a great way to de-stress and enjoys the garden. It has so much more to offer than just the plant material, it attracts bees and attracts all different kinds of birds.”

The Windmill Garden Centre opens up for the season on Friday and will be open seven days a week from 8:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until around Father's Day.