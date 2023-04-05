Penticton's Cascades Casino will match donations up to $2,500 to support local OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Photo: OSNS

Penticton's OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is thrilled to welcome the support of Cascades Casino during the month of April.

OSNS works with children facing developmental challenges, delivering thousands of hours of treatment every year.

The non-profit relies in part on the support of the community to do their work.

This month, Cascades Casino has decided to help out, committing to matching donations to OSNS this April up to $2,500.

"Through our GatewayGives program, we were able to provide OSNS with not only a financial contribution, but also purchase the specific toys their development programs required,” said Shane Squires, general manager of Cascades Casino Penticton.

The casino has also contributed toys to OSNS, specifically those that are most used during treatment sessions.

"Kids learn developmental skills through play-based activities," said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead at OSNS.

“The toys at our centre are well-loved and well-used."

Later this month, staff from Cascades Casino will volunteer at OSNS to help with spring clean up around the building, located on Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

Members of the public can help out by donating to OSNS in April. Cascades will match all donations up to $2,500.

