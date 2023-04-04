Fire crews get a handle on visible fire near Penticton airport

Photo: Casey Richardson Smoke coming off a fire near the Penticton Airport Tuesday, April 4

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say they suspect an out-of-control burn pile led to the fire that was highly visible near Penticton Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, before fire crews got it in hand.

Linda Lawrence, who owns a business nearby, said a burn pile they are used to seeing suddenly seemed to get out of control, and that they saw a trailer go up in flames shortly after 2 p.m.

"I saw big fires flaming ... black smoke, big orange flames," Lawrence told Castanet reporter Casey Richardson.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet they were standing by Tuesday afternoon, after being called to keep an eye on the matter.

BCWS information officer Nicole Bonnett said they had set up sprinklers and were nearby to help the Penticton Indian Band fire services and Penticton Fire Department if needed.

"Sprinklers have been set up along the fence line," Bonnett said.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

A fire has broken out near the Penticton airport, putting up smoke visible throughout the community.

The Penticton Airport has listed its expected departure flight to Calgary at 3:15 p.m. as "delayed."

