Penticton registered massage therapist banned from treating females while under investigation for alleged misconduct

Photo: Pixabay

A Penticton massage therapist has been prohibited from treating patients who identify as female while he is under investigation.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia made the decision that Clifford Dickson should be restricted in his practice, following a string of allegations from a female patient.

According to the public notice issued March 28, the college received a complaint from one of Dickson's patients in early January, alleging that Dickson had "initiated hugs," "engaged in unprofessional verbal and non-verbal communications," and "engaged in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas."

The inquiry committee panel found the allegations "serious" and that there would be a "risk of recurrence" should they not impose interim restrictions.

Dickson is now be barred from treating female patients, pending a further investigation by the college into the allegations that may or may not come with penalties.

Dickson works out of Penticton Rehabilitative Massage Therapy on Carmi Avenue in Penticton.