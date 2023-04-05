Summerland considering partnership with Rotary Club to rebuild Kiwanis Pier

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

The District of Summerland and the Rotary Club could be teaming up to rebuild the Kiwanis Pier beyond its former glory, with the club hoping some community support will get it there.

Connie Denesiuk and Rotary Club president Bob Van Balcom presented as a delegation on Monday, suggesting the two could look at partnership opportunities for the work.

District CAO Graham Statt said the club acknowledged the "good work of council" in completing the waterfront concept plan and identifying the importance of the pier replacement.

In December 2022, a conditional assessment report determined the Pier was unsafe and needed to be removed. Due to the accelerated deterioration of the pier, it was recommended to be closed to the public.

Council was granted $4.53M from the Province's Growing Communities fund at the start of March, and Statt said some of that money will be designated for basic rebuild of the pier.

With the Rotary Club proposing to aid in the rebuild through fundraising, the thought is that what's raised could be used to build up the pier to something more deluxe.

District staff will be meeting with Rotary to discuss the partnership sometime in the next weeks and then come back at the next council meeting to bring a more formal resolution forward.

The tear-out of the pier will be taking place over the next few months, starting with the top of the pier being taken out in the next few weeks.

The district will also be in consultation with the province on the project, making sure wildlife and environmental impacts are taken into consideration.