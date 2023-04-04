Penticton and area school district looking to dispose of properties

Photo: Contributed 1604 West Bench Drive in West Bench

A South Okanagan school district is looking for public feedback on their plans to sell two parcels of land, with proceeds going to other projects.

The Board of Education for School District 67, which oversees schools in the Summerland and Penticton areas, has identified two properties, one in West Bench and one in Kaleden, as not required for educational purposes.

One is located at 1604 West Bench Drive, which is a vacant lot adjacent to West Bench Elementary School, purchased in 1959.

The other is 130 Linden Avenue in Kaleden, which currently has a house on it, adjacent to Kaleden Elementary School, purchased in 1993.

The Board of Education is asking members of the community to share their input on the proposed land disposals. The survey will be open until April 15, 2023.

"All feedback collected will be compiled and shared with the Board of Education to help inform their decision-making," the school district says.

"The disposal of land sale is subject to approval by the Ministry of Education and Child Care. The proceeds from the sale of surplus lands will provide funding for other capital projects in the district."

A public information session will also be provided on Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the IMC building at 425 Jermyn Avenue.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.