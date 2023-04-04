Four Seasons Cultural Society collecting spare fabric and beads for PIB youth and their families to make jewelry for upcoming Pow Wow

Photo: Contributed

Spare ribbons, beads and fabrics left over from avid crafters can be put to good use, helping Penticton Indian Band youth and their families to make jewelry and regalia in preparation for the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

The Four Seasons Cultural Society and the City of Penticton put out a call for donations this week.

Four Seasons will be hosting craft nights fo PIB youth and their families, which will run through to the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes at the SOEC from June 23 to 25. Supplies will be collected until the end of April.

Crafters and sewers can drop off any fabric, ribbons, elastic, thread and beads at City Hall or the District of Summerland Recreation Centre.

"Let’s give them a hand," the city's post reads. "Be sure to plan on attending the pow-wow. You just might see some of your contributions on display."