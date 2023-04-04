Penticton provincial electoral riding may change if politicians follow report recommendations

Photo: BCEBC

Proposed new boundaries for provincial electoral boundaries would see Peachland severed from the Penticton riding, and Naramata welcomed into the fold.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission of BC has tabled its recommendations for new provincial ridings, a process that takes place after every two general elections.

The report recommends a new riding, "Penticton-Summerland," encompassing around 55,000 people and 1,600 square kilometres in Penticton, Naramata and Summerland.

Previously, the local riding had been known simply as "Penticton," and encompassed Penticton, Summerland and Peachland with a population of roughly 61,000.

New recommendations would see Peachland folded into a new electoral district with West Kelowna.

The recommendations now go to the BC Legislature where politicians will decide whether to accept all, some or none of the commission’s recommendations.