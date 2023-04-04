Penticton Farmers' Market plea for priority placement on Main Street not addressed yet by council

Photo: Penticton Farmers' Market

The Penticton Farmers' Market got no definitive answer from city council Monday in response to their request to to have "priority use" of the 100-block of Main Street during its 2023 season.

In a presentation to council by market president Joseph Ciaramella and marketing manager Linda Van Alphen, the pair explained seeking the priority right to the 100-block on Saturdays avoids confusion for customers when other events push the market out.

"I would use the example of the car show and what happens is along Gyro Park there is really difficult for us to get our vendors in," Van Alphen said.

"We're really asking for is priority and to be informed when some of these things are happening, whereas [right now] we're informed after the fact. It's just the way it's been set up for years and years. It would be nice to be informed before and be part of that conversation."

The pair are not aware, so far, of any events in 2023 that may force them to move.

The market has been operating downtown since 1991, with roughly 40-45 dedicated venders per season, 80 per cent of which are categorized as small, local farmers. There are also 55-60 approved casual vendors who attend when space is available, for a total of around 90 on a given Saturday.

Council heard they also have a waitlist of around 10 vendors.

"We believe we're a major economic driver vendor sales of approximately $2 million per year, we create a pop up destination for residents and visitors to come and continue on to downtown shops, restaurants, coffee shops and breweries," Ciaramella said.

Council listened to their presentation, but following the ensuing lengthy discussions surrounding the Penticton Art Gallery, no councillor brought up a motion to respond to the market.

"I was waiting for a motion out of [the Business Arising section of the meeting], we didn't get it out of this one, but that's not to say it won't come up at a future a future meeting," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, when asked by a member of the public about the presentation as the meeting reached its end.

The Penticton Farmers' Market returns April 15 for its 33rd season.