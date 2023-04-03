Penticton Art Gallery gets back funding after curator makes fiery demand to city council to reverse cut decision

Photo: Contributed Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery curator, at Monday's city council meeting.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The Penticton Art Gallery will get $125,000 in taxpayer funding this year instead of the $55,000 city council had previously granted them, following public uproar and a fiery appearance at council.

Following curator Paul Crawford's passionate and at times contentious presentation Monday, council voted to up the grant to the gallery by $70,000 — with the caveat that before next year's budget deliberation, a complete review of the grant proposal process is made clear to council.

The gallery had provided financial information to city staff prior to the grant process, which staff used to inform their recommendation of a $55,000 grant.

Council wanted more information about how the gallery was spending or saving their money, which some at the table felt was not provided by a one-man delegation from the art gallery Monday.

Curator Paul Crawford spoke at length about the importance of the arts to the community, and explained that in order to secure events and exhibitions that will bring buzz, they need to plan ahead and bank on support from grant funding from their municipality.

But specific financial information was sparse, some on council felt, and they wanted to move the matter to a later meeting to get more information.

"[I was] thinking that we were going to get a lot of financial information and a presentation ... Which didn't happen. We really don't know that much more now than we did four hours ago," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said before the vote.

"I came to this meeting today thinking we were going to going to find out more about operations and finances and we didn't, although I heard a lot about operations," Coun. Helena Konanz said.

A motion to postpone the decision was defeated, with Konanz and Bloomfield in support.

Instead, council voted for a one-time top up of gallery funding by $70,000, with a review on the grant process coming before next year so that this situation, where a local group feels they have been treated unfairly, does not happen again.

Coun. Helena Konanz and Mayor Julius Bloomfield voted in opposition.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

City council chambers were packed Monday as the Penticton Art Gallery curator passionately argued against cuts to their operational funding.

Paul Crawford, backed by a gallery full of supporters, spoke to the room for over an hour, not mincing words and sometimes butting heads with council.

"If art and culture isn't a priority and isn't important to you, then fine, let's just say so now and we'll all move on, we'll figure out how to survive, you'll benefit from our work, but we'll all survive," Crawford said.

"I have no option but to demand that we get back the $125,000, because anything less will just then prove that in your mind that you'd been overpaying the gallery ... I'm sorry to say that there isn't a middle ground here."

$125,000 was the operational budget the gallery had requested from council in March, an amount comparable with what the gallery had come to expect in taxpayer funding over recent years.

But council voted to slash that to $55,000, given the gallery's financials were in the black. The decision prompted public outcry and backlash that led to an invitation to Crawford to speak further to council on Monday.

Crawford said the cuts came as a shock, pointing to council's own directives ahead of the community grant process.

"Number one was to provide assistance to community based organizations that improve the well being and quality of life of the community and its residents. Number two, and remember there's only two here, provide assistance to community based organizations that contribute to the community's economic health and social vibrancy," Crawford said, reading from a slide presented to council in March.

"I would ask that if we haven't fulfilled those two social contracts then please tell me what we've done wrong, why are we being penalized for being successful?"

Crawford pointed to major exhibitions the gallery has brought in over the years, gaining national and international interest, and the key part art plays in happy and thriving communities.

He further elaborated that the gallery, which is a registered non-profit organization, has been planning ahead for an uncertain future, and baked into that was the understanding of support from the city for future events and exhibitions at the gallery which are already in the works.

"It's absolutely absurd to think that anybody wouldn't be trying to think of what next disaster might come our way, and we're just trying to be able to be fiscally responsible, and we're being penalized for it."

Coun. Amelia Boultbee called it "entitlement" towards public money.

"It is a little disturbing to me when you describe that you had events that basically you'd paid for on the assumption that you were going to get funding from the city," Boultbee said.

"It's an application process ... No organization here in Penticton should be spending money that they don't have."

Others on council acknowledged that, as per Crawford's complaints, more could have been done to let the gallery know a city staff recommendation had found $55,000 was the appropriate funding number to land on, based on the information in their grant application.

"Maybe it's incumbent upon us to double check with you and ask you if that's what you need or if there's a need above what it looks like on paper," said Coun. Ryan Graham.

"Arts is part of this community and we should invest in it [like sports]."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield agreed there needs to be a "better process" when it comes to grant decisions during the budget period, adding his assurance that council supports the arts.

"We look at the city as being your rainy day fund. We are your rainy day fund. We are here to help you if need and we have done that in the past. And we will undoubtedly do that in the future," Bloomfield said, adding in response to a physical reaction from Crawford: "There's no need to sneer about it, we are here to help."

Crawford ended his presentation by reiterating his feeling that the art gallery is taken for granted.

"We give it away too easy. We make it look too easy ... I hate to say it, it costs money. And it's not just to us, it's all these organizations. And that's where the operational funding allows us to look forward to make those decisions to plan to make things work. And if we make money one year we have some luck. We invest back into our organizations, we invest back into our community, it's not about making money for anybody. It's about making a better community."

Council will discuss the matter further Monday afternoon. More to come.