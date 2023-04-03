Penticton council votes to raise Business Tax Multiplier to keep things even between residential and commercial properties

Photo: Castanet staff

Penticton city council has settled on a business tax multiplier of 2.22, after previously deferring the decision.

During 2023 budget deliberations in March, council had been provided a recommendation from staff that the BTM — the rate that businesses are charged in comparison to residential rate payers — be increased from 2.14 in 2022 to 2.22 in 2023

The multiplier is intended to "maintain a tax burden between residential and non-residential" taxpayers, according to City of Penticton corporate officer Angie Collison in her explanation to council on March 16, following a "revenue neutral" approach.

"So for example, a 9.5 per cent tax increase would be seen equally by residential and commercial [properties] if their assessments increased by the average amount from the previous year,” Collison said, referring to the overall 9.5 per cent increase that was approved by council.

Council decided to circle back to a decision on the BTM at a meeting in April, which took place Monday.

Council heard further explanation from Collison as to the logic behind the revenue-neutral approach.

"Residential properties represent a larger percent of all property values this year over last, and therefore are naturally carrying more of the tax burden than in the previous year," she explained, resulting in a need for an uptick in the BTM.

"The revenue neutral is 2.22 for 2023. That would keep the tax increase at nine and a half percent for both of those property classes."

Coun. Helena Konanz made a motion to keep the multiplier at its current rate, 2.14.

Photo: City of Penticton An explanation of what residential and business property owners could expect to pay with different BTMs, including the 2.14 rate Coun. Konanz argued for.

"There are a lot of businesses that are suffering and I think it's our job to make sure that they get some get support from the city and from us in these next couple of years that I believe are going to be difficult," Konanz said.

But the rest of council favoured the revenue neutral approach, not wanting to put an even higher burden on residential property owners.

"We're talking about a very large tax increase this particular year and having an [increase] higher than nine and a half per cent [for] the residents sort of opens a door I don't want to go through," Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"Please do remember that residential taxpayers are hurting as well," added Coun. James Miller.

"We shouldn't be pitting one against the other but that's ultimately what what it is when it comes to a business tax multiplier. I think what Councillor Watt suggested is fair to all sides."

Council voted to go with 2.22, with only Coun. Konanz opposed.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association had previously been publicly opposed to a higher BTM, instead asking for a decrease.