Penticton Speedway launches new racecar driving experience

Learn to race at Speedway

The Penticton Speedway has announced the launch of a new driving experience.

The Place to Race Driving Experience will give individuals and groups the chance to drive multiple race cars on the 1/4 mile paved oval track and receive expert instruction.

"Companies or groups looking for an unforgettable team-building event in a one-of-a-kind environment," the Speedway explained in a press release.

"Corporate packages are available and can be tailored to fit specific needs and objectives, including employee appreciation days, incentive trips, corporate retreats, client entertainment, and team-building exercises."

Ingo Siebert, one of the owners of the Penticton Speedway, said it's not just about driving fast cars.

"It's about creating a unique experience that offers networking, team building, and skill development opportunities in a high-energy setting. We are excited to be able to offer this new experience to our local community and visitors to the area," Siebert said.

