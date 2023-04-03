Spring means fun in the South Okanagan

Photo: Pexels

Spring has sprung in the South Okanagan, and with it comes a variety of events guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained.

The ever-popular Penticton Farmers’ Market returns on Saturday, April 15, with upwards of 80 vendors on site in the downtown core in the 100-block of Main Street.

Market manager Linda Van Alphen said this is the market’s 32nd season running.

“Our vendors are always really excited,” she said. “We just finished two consecutive Saturdays at Cherry Lane (Shopping Centre).”

Van Alphen added that “2023 is looking good” with an “excellent forward thinking board of directors and applications for new and interesting products coming in daily.”

Upwards of eight to 10,000 people visit the market held on Saturdays to browse stands offering up fresh produce, preserves, foods and crafts.

“I love the entrepreneurial spirit of the market,” said Van Alphen.

“Every vendor 'makes, bakes or grows' their product and it is always interesting to see how they work on their displays or add products to create more interest in their stalls.”

Running until the end of October, the market is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and pets are allowed to join in on the family-friendly fun.

For more information on the Penticton Farmers’ Market, visit pentictonfarmersmarket.org.

And all things craft-beer and cider lovers unite: the Fest of Ale is back this month at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for its 26th year.

Capacity for the event is at 6,000, with event organizer Sarah Taylor saying that number will likely be hit during the event’s weekend, held on Apr. 14 and 15.

The event, said Taylor, “functions to support and promote the growing craft beer industry, enhance local tourism, and donate to charitable organizations within the South Okanagan Similkameen region.”

With 90 craft breweries on site this year, the event will be hosting an outdoor space that Taylor said is new to this year’s event.

“The PTCC has a beautiful green space right next door and we have never utilized it so we are stoked for that! Also pumped just to get back in the groove of things, back at our old stomping grounds,” she said, adding the green space is a new way of the Fest of Ale keeping “it fresh for entertainment.”

Taylor added that it has been “four years since we executed a two-day indoor event and we are thrilled to get back out there!”

But besides excellent craft beer, the society gives back by donating all proceeds earned.

“Since its inception, over $750,000 in net proceeds has been gifted back to qualifying registered charities and other not-for-profit societies,” said Taylor.

“That is … why this festival matters to the community so much. We love to show off Penticton and bring breweries from all over the province to our region, they like to come out and be a part of the festivities.”

For more information and to snag yourself some tickets, visit festofale.ca.

And for those interested in outdoor events, the Hoodoo Adventure Racing Camp is kicking off Apr. 22 and 23.

Hosted by International Adventure Racer Nathalle Long and the team from Hoodoo Adventure Co., the two-day camp will take participants through a series of different outdoor adventures, teaching valuable skills from rappelling, climbing, trekking, trail running, mountain biking and paddling.

It’s a great way to learn more and gain valuable skills in outdoor adventures, preparing those who are up for a challenge and wish to tackle Hoodoo Adventure Co.’s Bighorn Bushwack Adventure.

Held on Apr. 29 in West Kelowna, the race is noted on the company’s website to be the “perfect introduction to Adventure Racing” while providing two options: a three-hour race and an eight-hour race.

The three hour race is 22.5 kilometres in length and participants will trek, mountain bike and paddle as either solo or in a team of two.

The eight-hour race is 45 kms and much like the three-hour race, will feature trekking, mountain biking and paddling as well.

Maps are provided and the course navigation is said to be for all experience types, with an option for advanced checkpoints for those with more experience.

For more information on the races and for the camp, as well as to sign up, visit hoodooadventures.ca

For arts and culture lovers, Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing will be hosting the IF4 Fly Fishing Film Festival on Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. The live event features both short and feature-length films produced by international, professional filmmakers covering the lifestyle that is the sport of fly fishing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at slackwaterbrewing.com or at the door.

Also coming to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this month is the Craft Culture Penticton Spring Market, held on Apr. 22 and 23, hosting over 80 craft and artisan vendors from around B.C.

Tickets are $5 at the door with children under 12 being free.

And on Apr. 29, celebrate 45 years of rock n’ roll with George Thorogood and The Destroyers, who will be taking the stage at the PTCC with special guest Nick Schnebelen, presented by K96.3 Kelowna’s Classic Rock station.

Tickets start at $52.50 and there is a seating map for those interested online when purchasing tickets.

For more information on both events, and to purchase tickets for the rock show, visit pentictontradeandconventioncentre.com

Also taking the stage this month is Michael Charles and His Band at The Dream Cafe, located at 67 Front Street in Penticton, on Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.

The Australian-born, Grammy elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist will play through over 39 years and 40 releases of contemporary blues, rock and soulful ballads.

Tickets are $30 and can be found alongside more information at thedreamcafe.ca