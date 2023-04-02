Critteraid searching for warm home for two kittens, one suffering from feline leukemia

Casey Richardson

Rupert and Baloo need a home full of love after being taken in by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

The under-one-year-old kittens are a bonded pair and need to go to a home where they can be the only pets.

Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said that Baloo is an "absolute velcro kitty if there ever was one," who just wants to stay by your side and cuddle in your lap all day.

He's definitely up for a good game of play anytime too

'He has a baby brother named Balu who is now just tested positive for feline leukemia. We can explain more when we meet with the lovely family that wants to take him on. But what this means is he will be a permanent foster so if in the future he has any medical care or any needs, Critteraid will take care of all his needs," Byer added.

"He just needs a home that will just let him and his brother be the only cats. This is for everyone's safety and to keep them indoors, healthy and happy for the rest of their life."

If you are interested in meeting these two or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]