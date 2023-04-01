Princeton, RDOS work together to ramp up FireSmart program delivery

Photo: File photo

The Town of Princeton and the RDOS have been working to scale up resources to meet the increasing demand for FireSmart program delivery for local residents.

In a post from the town, they said an additional 10 firefighters from various Area H Fire Departments completed the week-long Wildfire Mitigation Specialist training.

This brings the total to 14 Wildfire Mitigation Specialists certified to provide FireSmart Home Partners Assessments to residents throughout Princeton and Area H.

"With the threat of wildfire top of mind for many homeowners, a FireSmart Home Partners Assessment provides a comprehensive list of wildfire risks & hazards on and around homes, along with recommended options for mitigating those risks," the town shared.

Recommendations are to utilize guidance on how to best protect properties from loss due to wildfire with a free FireSmart Home Assessment while conducting spring yard cleanup as well as home and landscaping projects.

Home assessment can be set up b contacting Princeton’s FireSmart Coordinator through email at [email protected] or by phone: (250) 273-9780.

There are many other FireSmart program supports available to homeowners and neighbourhoods who are working to make their homes and properties more resilient to wildfires, including up to $1000 rebates, free debris removal/chipping, sponsored cleanup events, sponsored public education events, and support for FireSmart neighbourhood recognition.