Grab a bite before your flight: Penticton Regional Airport welcomes Hungry Bear Cafe in grand opening Saturday

Photo: Casey Richardson Hungry Bear Power Bites Power Cafe owners Christina Teshier and Adrian Mehlhart cut their ribbon for their opening on Saturday

Travellers heading out and into YYF Penticton Airport are now able to grab a coffee and some handmade goodies.

The Hungry Bear Power Bites Power Café officially opened on Saturday, hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting for their new shop.

Run by Christina Teshier and Adrian Mehlhart, the cafe will be stocked with cinnamon buns, treats, soup, and sandwiches with in-house-prepared meats.

The pair said they were excited to be serving the community.

Once a month the cafe will also be donating proceeds from their baked goods to the 259 Panther Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

The airport has been without a food or beverage spot since the area was renovated before the pandemic. The cafe will be open seven days a week throughout the summer from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members from the Penticton Chamber of Commerce welcomed the group alongside Mayor Julius Bloomfield, City Councillor James Miller, South Okanagan—West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings and Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

Bloomfield said the shop owners are "True ambassadors for Penticton" as they are the first and last contact for travellers when they fly in and out and he hopes the community will support them.