Oliver Fire Department dispatched to two fires over the past 24 hours

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Oliver Fire Department tackled two blazes over the past 24 hours, extinguishing a deck and car fire before either spread to further property.

The department's post on social media said the first call came in at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Friday evening, in the area of Sen Pok Chin Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find a second-story deck on fire at the Nk'Nip Resource and Health Centre.

The first members on scene quickly actioned the fire to keep the fire from extending to the rest of the structure.

"Damage was contained to the deck portion of the building. The fire is not deemed suspicious and believed that a cigarette discarded into a plastic container is to blame," their post reads.

The second fire occurred early Saturday morning on Earle Crescent, which fire crews responded to at around 6 a.m. The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished before being able to cause further damage to other vehicles or property.

The fire completely gutted the car and is considered suspicious.

The department said the RCMP was dispatched to investigate.