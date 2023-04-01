Historic Okanagan Falls Hotel restaurant reopens

Photo: Facebook

The historic OK Falls Hotel pub is back open to the community after years of being shuttered.

Garry Peters and his company Avery Group recently purchased and renovated the hotel, as part of a plan to revitalize the town.

The hotel has been closed in recent years and it previously had a stop-work order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Randy Stoltz, the manager prior to the pub's closing, is leasing and running the venue. He shared a message on the hotel's social media after their first day on Friday,

"Yes, it was in a smaller capacity but nevertheless the bistro opened today," his post reads. "The bar should be open in the next few days."

"It’s been a trying three months putting the hotel bar back together. Just a heads up. It is certainly a little different than people will remember."

Stoltz said that now that the majority of the hard work is done, he wanted to thank his family, the new management team, the Okanagan Falls Fire Department, the Peters and the community of Okanagan Falls.

"With the help of my staff, we will bring a top-notch operation to the community. Hopefully for years to come," he added.

The hotel bistro is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the bar opening the next few days. Keep an eye on their social media here for more details.