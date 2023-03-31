Penticton Fire Department tackling fire at the Black Forest Motel

Contributed

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the Black Forest Motel on Westminster Avenue in Penticton Friday night.

Video from local residents shows flames coming out of the corner suite, which was fully engulfed. Fire crews work on tackling the blaze.

The Penticton Fire Department was reportedly very quickly on scene.

Rob Trupp, Assistant Chief with the PFD, said they were able to knock down the fire and are working in the overhaul stage.

He said there are currently no injuries.

Castanet will update this article if more information becomes known.