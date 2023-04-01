25 people displaced after fire at the Black Forest Motel in Penticton

Contributed

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

A blaze that started to tear through the Black Forest Motel in Penticton Friday night was contained by fire crews to a second-floor room before it could spread further.

Rob Trupp, Assistant Chief with the PFD, said it was "great work by fire crews."

An ambulance was on scene to care for one patient with issues not fire related. No other injuries were reported.

Trupp said approximately 25 residents are displaced by the fire. Emergency Support Services were on scene to help last night.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the Black Forest Motel on Westminster Avenue in Penticton Friday night.

Video from local residents shows flames coming out of the corner suite, which was fully engulfed. Fire crews work on tackling the blaze.

The Penticton Fire Department was reportedly very quickly on scene.

Rob Trupp, Assistant Chief with the PFD, said they were able to knock down the fire and are working in the overhaul stage.

He said there are currently no injuries.

Castanet will update this article if more information becomes known.