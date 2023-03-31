RDOS update service, landfill fees and charges on Saturday

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's changes to fees and services officially come into effect on Saturday, reflecting the new cost recovery for services and information provided.

The RDOS Board establishes fees and charges for various services and information, including RDOS-administered landfills. The full document of the RDOS Fees and Charges Bylaw No. 3000, can be viewed online here.

Specifics of the updated landfill fees can be found in the document on pages 21-30.

RDOS adopted the changes to the fees during the March 2 meeting.

For further information, head to the local government tab at www.rdos.bc.ca and select bylaws > finance or email [email protected]