Interior Health issues drug alert for chunks sold as down, dope or fentanyl

Interior Health is warning people about a drug similar to fentanyl being sold in Penticton that has a high risk of overdose.

The drug alert was issued on Friday after beige and light yellow chunks being sold as "Down/Dope/Fentanyl" tested positive for undiluted or "uncut" para-fluorofentanyl, a substance with strength and effects similar to fentanyl.

(There is a) high risk of overdose, high risk of fatal overdose," the alert states.

If you are going to use drugs, IH said to use the following tips:

Find drug-checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca or at Ask Wellness in Penticton

Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone

Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol

Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site if available in your

community (OPS)

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Avoid using alone

Carry naloxone and know how to use it

Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

The drug alert is in effect until April 8.