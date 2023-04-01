NHL's Young Stars Classic returning to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that the Young Stars Classic rookie tournament will return to Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre for each of the next two years.

Teams involved in the event will include an all Canadian team lineup consisting of the Canucks, the Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets, all of which competed last year.

According to Vancouver's President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, "the Young Stars Classic is a key event for the Vancouver Canucks organization and one that we are extremely proud to be hosting again in Penticton for the next two years."

Rutherford says the tournament provides a great opportunity for similar aged prospects to play and practice i na competitive environment.

"This is an important event on our hockey calendar and we, along with all the other teams participating, look forward to bringing another exciting tournament to the South Okanagan Events Centre."

This upcoming tournament later this year will be the 10th annual edition of the Young Stars Classic, which stared back in 2010.

The 2023 Young Stars Classic is slated to take place in September between the 15 and 18.

Ticket information has not yet been announced.