Ignite the Arts Festival Weekend kicks off Friday

Photo: Ignite the Arts Festival

Penticton's Ignite the Arts Festival Weekend begins tonight, with a bursting performance lineup until Sunday night.

Friday night at three different venues, Elk's Hall downstairs, Warryn Berry Stage (Elk's Hall upstairs) and the Dream Cafe, diverse musical acts will take to the stage late into the night.

Then on Saturday, starting as early as 11 a.m., the Penticton Art Gallery, Elk's Hall, Brit Bar, Dream Cafe, Cannery Brewing and Tempest theatre will all have acts and workshops including theatre, dance, music, songwriting, DJing and much more.

There are over musical acts booked with something for everyone, from folk and rock to reggae, electronica and hip hop, as well as kids programming.

Tickets are $125 for the whole Festival Weekend, including a $15 voucher to spend on artist merchandise or the local venues. Youth tickets for those 13-18 are $25 and kids under 12 are free.

For more information on tickets and the whole weekend lineup, click here.