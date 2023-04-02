Penticton Rotary to recognize pioneers, elders of the community

Photo: Penticton Museum and Archives A historical photo of Penticton.

The Rotary Club of Penticton is preparing for its annual Pioneers Reception.

On Sunday, April 23 at the Seniors Drop-in Centre, long-term residents of Penticton and the area who are 65 and older are welcome to attend the event celebrating those who have built the local community.

The Pioneers Reception dates back to 1946. It will also honour descendants of the original inhabitants of this region, the Sylix elders of the Penticton Indian Band.

The oldest pioneer both male and female will be recognized.

"This is one of Rotary’s premier events and is welcomed by many of our pioneers as, for many, it is their only opportunity to visit old friends," explains Tracy Comber with the club.

Refreshments will be provided, and the event runs from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main Street.