Artists invited to mix, meet, network at Penticton event

Photo: PDCAC Victoria Jaenig will host a social networking night for artists in Penticton.

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council is hosting a social networking event for artists of all ages and stages in their careers.

On Friday, April 14, join other artistic-minded individuals at the Leir House at 220 Manor Park Avenue in Penticton.

Local artists and artisans are invited to meet, socialize and discuss opportunities, upcoming shows and exhibitions, as well as any barriers they are facing.

Host Victoria Jaenig is a local Indigenous multimedia artist and storyteller. She is a PDCAC artist in residence.

The event is open to youth, emergent, mid-career and established artists, and anyone who aspires to be an artist. It starts at 3 p.m., April 14.

RSVP by phone at 250-492-7997 or via email at [email protected]