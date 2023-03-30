Vees coach, forward up for top league awards

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Josh Nadeau

The BC Hockey League has announced its finalists for two league awards, including two Penticton Vees names.

Head Coach Fred Harbinson is nominated for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for best coach of the year, and forward Josh Nadeau is up for the Bob Fenton Trophy recognizing a player who exhibits "fundamental aspects of sportsmanship while excelling at the game.

Harbinson led his team to a 50-3-0-1 record in the 2022-23 BCHL regular season, a new single-season BCHL winning percentage record of .935.

The Vees also had the league-best 208 goal differential, letting in just 96 goals against them.

Nadeau was second in overall league scoring with 110 points in 54 games. He also only served 14 penalty minutes. He tied his brother Bradly for the most power play goals in the league at 18.

On Friday, the BCHL will announce finalists for the best defenceman, rookie of the year, and MVP awards.

The Vees begin their playoff run in a best-of-seven series against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, March 31 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For more information and tickets, click here.