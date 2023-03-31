BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch completely out of dry dog and cat food

Photo: Pixabay

The reserves of dry dog and cat food have completely run out at the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch, with donations severely slowing down.

Acting manager Holly Williams said they are scraping the bottom of the barrell.

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community, and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

"Since the pandemic started, it's been a consistent need in the community. And it hasn't gone away at all," Williams said.

"We're looking for any and everything. So it's nice to have a variety of different types, because some people who look to us for help, they might have specific diets that their animals need, and we love to be able to help them if we can."

"But of course, we're not going to turn away any type of donations. So it all goes to the animals that really need it."

Monetary donations go to help animals in the community, but as Williams points out might not go directly to the food bank.

"But it certainly will help animals in some capacity."

Donations of food can be made in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive or online here for monetary contributions.