BC Wildfire, Penticton Indian Band conducting prescribed burn

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service is assisting the Penticton Indian Band with a prescribed burn Thursday.

The burn is on a portion of a Penticton Creek area located four kilometres northeast of Penticton.

Thursday's ignitions will cover 11 kilometres out of a total 51.5 hectares that will be burned eventually.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and the surrounding areas, including Highway 97.

The burn aims to reduce potential fuel for flames ahead of wildfire season in the wildland-urban interface, protecting nearby communities.