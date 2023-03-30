Interior-grown tribute acts announced to cap off Penticton Peach Festival musical lineup

Photo: Facebook/High Voltage

The Penticton Peach Festival has unveiled yet more of its lineup for the free summer event.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the final day of the festival, two of the Interior's top bands will hit the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

The Hip Replacements, presented by Brutus Trucks, and High Voltage, presented by Kettle Valley Memorial, will rock the park to cap off the five-day experience.

"Ending the festival with these two great Okanagan bands seems like a fitting way to wrap-up Peachfest," said festival president Shawna Guitard.

"People love their music and their energy."

High Voltage is an AC/DC tribute band, and is the unofficial house band of Peach Fest. They missed the 2022 festival, but have performed nine times on the Peters Bros. main stage.

The Hip Replacements, with their tribute to the Tragically Hip, are new to Peach Fest. They have been attracting sellout crowds throughout Western Canada for 18 years.

"Loud music and lots of fun, it will be a night you don't want to miss," Guitard said.

The 76th annual Penticton Penticton Peach Festival is scheduled for Aug. 9-13, and is free to attend. For more information, click here.