Doctor shortage closes emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital overnight

Photo: File photo

Patients in the Oliver area will have to go to Penticton if they need emergency care overnight.

Interior Health has announced that the emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Patients should instead visit Penticton Regional Hospital for emergency care during this time.

The ER closure in Oliver is due to an unexpected shortage of physicians.

All inpatient services at South Okanagan General Hospital will continue as normal.

In cases of life-threatening conditions, people in the Oliver area should still call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you are unsure if an emergency room visit is warranted, you’re encouraged to call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 or visit the website.

The hospital was also closed overnight last Saturday because of a doctor shortage.