Penticton groups prepare to mark seventh year of overdose crisis by opening the conversation up

Casey Richardson

“I really would love people to see the humans that are behind the substance use.”

For the seventh anniversary of B.C. declaring a public health emergency due to overdoses and toxic drug supply, one Penticton group will be fighting stigma by inviting the public to ask persons with lived experiences a question or two.

The BC Coroners Service recently reported that 211 people died of a drug overdose in the first month of the year.

On April 14, different community agencies and partners working around the toxic drug crisis will gather at the Okanagan College Penticton campus for the solemn event. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., the public is invited to come by, ask questions and understand what's happening in the local community.

Then, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. a film project from One Sky Community Resources and United Way called Displaced: Living in the Shadows will be shown, which highlights the stories of those that have experienced levels of homelessness and substance use.

Amy MacDonald, licensed practical nurse and drug-checking technician at ASK Wellness Society, said the individuals featured in the videos will be attending the event and answering questions.

“We're encouraging members of the public that if you have questions about homelessness, substance use, anything in that, to submit those questions,” she said. “Hopefully dispel some myths and create some understanding.”

MacDonald said the team decided on this format to add in an open line of communication.

“It's been seven years, and we continue to see the death rate climb with the toxic drugs that are currently going around in the unregulated supply. So really, it was an opportunity to look at, what are the gaps?” she added.

“I think that's why it's so important to have these folks with that lived experience, to be able to chat from their perspective, what they're seeing, what's going on, and really what they'd like the public to know because it's more than maybe what the general public is seeing on a day to day basis. There are a lot more factors in play.”

For this event, MacDonald said she would specifically encourage people that are upset about seeing those experiencing homelessness in the community.

“I would love to hear what these folks that have that maybe less-than-open mind have to say about substance use and the ongoing toxic drug supply. To be able to have a conversation and be able to dispel myths or to hear a different perspective, because I think that that's important for myself as well," she said.

MacDonald's work as a drug-checking technician for the South Okanagan helps identify what different components are in a drug sample and if there is a high risk of overdose. In the operation of the service for just over a year and a half now, she’s seen an uptick in use.

"Especially when we see those public health drug alerts coming out from the health authority. I see folks starting to have more interest in getting their drugs checked. Especially, acknowledging that it's not just fentanyl that we need to be checking. It's any sort of drug that is unregulated. All those drugs can be checked with the drug-checking program.”

The total number of confirmed deaths related to toxic drugs in Interior Health was 31 in January, which converts to a rate of 43.5 per 100,000 population. That is down from 46.7 for all of 2022, but could climb as the year progresses.

Overall, the death rate in B.C. in January was 47 per 100,000 individuals. Of note, in 2016, the year the public-health emergency was declared, the rate of death was 20.5.

There were six deaths in Kelowna in January, six in Kamloops, three in Vernon and two in Penticton.

“It's true when we say that addiction touches everyone in some way and it's the unfortunate reality of what's happened in our province, is somehow some way mental health substance use has impacted all of us,” MacDonald said.

“When we're looking at the toxic drug supply and substance use disorder, it is a medical condition. It's based on more than just the drugs themselves. It's trauma-rooted and there's a lot of mental health that goes along with it. It's nobody's choice to be in that position.”

Send question submissions to MacDonald through email at [email protected]

Drug testing remains an open free resource, and more information can be found on drugchecking.ca or on the Ask Wellness website here.