Penticton movie theatre hosting screening of documentary featuring late local doctor's work with alcohol use disorder

Photo: Contributed Dr. Jeff Harries being filmed for a documentary before his passing.

Penticton's Landmark Cinemas will be hosting a screening and discussion of an award-winning documentary about alcohol treatment options featuring a much-loved local doctor who recently passed away.

The public is invited to attend the screening of "Smashed," a locally-produced film that focuses on alcohol treatment trailblazer Dr. Jeff Harries and his life's work in raising awareness that alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition.

Harries died in 2021 due to ALS. The documentary about his work was filmed and produced in Penticton in 2020 as part of the Telus Storyhive Local Heroes documentary edition.

It will be screened Sunday, April 23 at Landmark Cinemas downtown. Following the half-hour film, a panel discussion will take place with local physicians and experts from the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about treatment options that can reduce or eliminate cravings.

"We are thrilled to honour Dr. Harries, who spent the last years of his life taking his message of hope to thousands of people across BC and beyond," said Lori Motluk, Canadian AUD Society board chair.

"It's an absolutely beautiful film that mixes his personal story with information about advancements in treating alcohol use disorder."

The documentary has received several awards, including Best Biographical Film at the Toronto International Women Film Festival.

"The filming of Smashed felt like turning the pages of an excellent novel whose central character is as captivating as he is inspiring," said director Kate Twa, who will be in attendance at the screening, along with other members of the film crew.

The screening and discussion will take place from 5-6 p.m.

Tickets are by donation on Eventbrite.ca, and rush tickets may be available at the door.

Contributed