District of Summerland awarded for financial reporting

Photo: Castanet

The District of Summerland has been awarded for its financial reporting in the 2021 fiscal year.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting encourages local governments around the country to produce and publish high-quality financial reports, with high standards including demonstration of a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" about a given municipality's financial story.

"We are very proud of the high standard the District of Summerland has maintained through the overall financial process and attaining this accomplishment," said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.

“Congratulations to our finance team.”

The Government Finance Officers Association which administers the award "advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research" for more than 21,000 members.