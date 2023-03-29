Three people arrested after fleeing crash scene in stolen truck

Photo: Castanet

Three people were arrested after trying to flee a crashed stolen pickup truck near Hedley Monday.

Cpl. James Grandy with the RCMP Southeast District told Castanet that on March 27 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Keremeos and Princeton RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pickup and a logging truck on Highway 3 east of Hedley.

When police arrived, they determined that the pickup had been reported stolen from Penticton.

Three occupants had left the scene on foot.

Officers were able to locate all three, and they were arrested for possession of stolen property and failing to remain at the scene.