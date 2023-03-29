Penticton hosting fire prevention conference in April

Photo: Mike Biden Penticton firefighters train in this Castanet file photo.

Penticton will play host this spring to fire prevention officers from around Western Canada for their first in-person conference since the pandemic began.

The Fire Prevention Officers' Association of BC (FPOABC) will be meeting at the Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre May 1-4.

"As 'fire prevention' is everyone’s job, membership and conference attendance is not limited to those designated as fire inspectors, or fire prevention officers. Included are fire chiefs, fire fighters, training officers, etc," reads a news release from FPOABC issued Wednesday.

"Membership has expanded to include 35 associate members from industry, including consulting engineers, insurance underwriters, fire protection equipment service technicians, building officials, ULC, ULI, and fire related public education distributors and others from Western Canada. This year we expect to have over 100 delegates to participate in the annual conference."

More information on the conference can be found online here.