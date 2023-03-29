Penticton Archery Club looking for new members, hoping to spread the joy of the sport

Photo: Penticton Archery Club

The sport of archery is alive and well in Penticton, with a robust club dedicated to the activity just north of town that is happy to welcome new members.

The Penticton Archery Club operates out of Penticton Shooting Sports, five kilometres outside of the city off Highway 97.

Among other skills, Members practice 3D archery, which is shooting at life-sized foam animals in challenging terrain to simulate hunting situations, usually at unmarked distances.

Ted Shumaker, an executive with the club, said just recently, roughly 100 archers from Kamloops to Osoyoos showed up for a now-annual 3D shoot they have dubbed the "Frozen Butt" shoot.

Local members, however, dwindled through COVID-19, though Shumaker said new blood has recently been joining up. He encourages anyone interested to join, saying archery is for everyone.

"It gives me joy, almost like meditation ... I love watching the arc of the arrow," Shumaker said.

"We've had a seven-year-old girl out, we've had a guy that was 83. There's something for everyone."

Options range from "bare bow," meaning just the stick and the string, up to compound bows with high-end scopes for long-range targets.

And it isn't just for hunters. Shumaker himself hunts, but he estimates 80 per cent of archery just participate in the sporting events.

Members of the club have been prolific outside of the Okanagan, taking medals at the BC Senior Games, BC 3D Championships and a Las Vegas shoot where over 4,000 shooters from around the world compete.

Shumaker encourages anyone interested to follow the club's Facebook page, or consider showing up on June 3 for their National Range Day celebration, which will include free equipment to borrow.

"Come and try it out!"