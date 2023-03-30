Penticton Soupateria in need of donations for hosting their Easter meal

Photo: Penitcton Soupateria

Increased demand, skyrocketing costs and inflation have Penticton's Soupateria reaching out to the community to help with their latest fundraiser — the Easter Toonie Campaign.

Director Rod Strike said they decided to run easter dinner as a toonie campaign this year after the success of the past Christmas fundraisers, which really helped pay for lunches throughout the entire season.

"This year, we've noticed that usually, our numbers are around 60 people a day, but we've been averaging over 100," he said.

"And if you look at the demographics, the majority of the people that are coming to the Soupateria are all over the map. A lot of young people, but also a lot of elderly people as well."

Strike said he sees that more people are having a tough time with rising costs.

And the volunteer-based organization is not an exception to those challenges.

"What used to be $2.50 to $3 per person, has now ballooned to $5.50 to $6 per person per day ... Every penny is just worked to maximize our services," Strike added.

"The bottom line is we need funds. And this is just another way of raising the bar to put us out there in the community."

Easter dinner service will include a baked ham with all the fixings for free Monday, April 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to anyone in need.

Donations to the Soupateria can be made online at www.soupateria.com or by cheque/cash to 150 Orchard Avenue.