Little Library that faced vandalism downtown has found new home in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

One of Penticton's Little Libraries has a new home outside the Penticton Community Centre.

According to the city, it faced "a few bumps and bruises at its former location," outside City Hall, but it is now safe and sound at its new location.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the Beyond Words book club, the high school students and all the other community members who helped make this library possible," reads an update from the City of Penticton shared on social media.

Beyond Words applied for grant funding and worked with local high schools to build the structure from wood from an apple crate donated by Mattison Farms, and ensure it was stocked.

The concept is take a book, leave a book, one of many such installations throughout the community.

For a complete list of Little Libraries in the city, click here.