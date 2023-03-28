New board announced for Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its new 2023-24 board of directors.

Nicole Clark is returning as president, but there are also some new faces on the board.

“As this is my last year on the board before I reach the six-year maximum, I wanted to ensure that the board is in a position to continue the good work we have accomplished,” said Clark, in a press release.

“I’m also extremely excited to work with so many new faces around the table who will bring new ideas and perspectives to what we do."

The 2023-24 board is:

Dan Arbeau | netDNA

Nicole Clark | Community Futures South Okanagan, President

Daryl Clarke | Independent

Dale Cory | Penticton Kia, Vice President #2

Janine Cumberland | Enchanted Florist Design Co.

Amanda Darnley | Elevation Woodworks Inc.

Lyndie Hill | Hoodoo Adventure Company

Rohan Katyal | Royal Bank of Canada, Treasurer

Jordan Knox | Rona

Jonathan McGraw | Jonathan W. McGraw Inc.

Katie O'Kell | Serendipity Winery

Linda Sankey | SOS Brain Injury Society, Secretary

Svitlana Shkyn | Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Harpreet Sidhu | HEK Yeah Media, Vice President #1

“This year we’ll be placing particular emphasis on advocacy and succession planning so that we’re supporting our members through these ongoing economic challenges, and making sure that our directors feel confident stepping into executive positions on our board in the future," Clark said.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 500 local businesses and non-profit members in the community, working to drive economic growth.