Penticton Secondary School Dry Grad committee hosting slew of fundraisers

Photo: Contributed

Grade 12 students at Penticton Secondary School are working hard planning their upcoming celebration and have several fundraisers in motion to share, hoping to raise as much as they can before their big day.

The committee behind the dry grad, which is an all-night supervised party for graduating students and their

guests, with absolutely no alcohol or drugs allowed, is inviting the public to their upcoming fundraising events.

Students have partnered with local businesses such as Tickleberry’s & Sun Valley Farms to continue to support local, running the Tickleberry’s Easter Bake Sale & Ice Cream options until April 3rd and the Sun Valley Farms Heirloom Tomato Plants & Seed Packs offer. Order cut-off for tomato orders is April 6th.

The teens are also hosting the Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13 at Penticton Secondary School. Vendor tables are $30 and are being reserved now by emailing [email protected]

The annual Penticton Secondary Spaghetti Dinner will be held on Wednesday, April 19, and will continue to be a drive-thru event. Each $15 includes a full meal, with gluten-free and vegan options available.

Lastly, there are still two fundraisers to be launched in the coming month; a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Watch the Dry Grad Facebook page for announcements online here.

All the above fundraiser details can be found online at www.kiwanisclubofpenticton.com/penhighdrygrad

For more information or any questions, email [email protected]