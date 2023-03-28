Charges approved after confrontation outside Penticton ends with police chase in West Kelowna

A pair of Alberta residents have been charged in relation to a wild confrontation caught on video outside Penticton that led to a police chase ending in a crash in West Kelowna.

Two tradesmen came across a pair of burglars Friday morning at a client’s property on Carmi Road. The tradesmen, armed with a bat and hammer, tried to stop the burglars from leaving.

The burglars were armed with knives, a blunt weapon, and an air gun, and ended up running off on foot and stealing a neighbour's truck. RCMP quietly trailed the crooks to West Kelowna, where the chase resumed and ended in a crash in a residential area.

Kyle Jordan, 31, and Amanda Ferguson, 34, have both been charged with two counts of break and enter with intent to commit an offence, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

RCMP said in a statement Tuesday both are Alberta residents. Police did not say if additional charges are being considered, but that remains a possibility.

Jordan is scheduled for a bail hearing April 6 while Ferguson will go before a judge on March 31. Both are behind bars.