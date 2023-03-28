Apex Mountain skiers bring home multiple medals from BC Winter Games

Photo: Contributed Maddy Seddon took gold in slalom (left) andOliver Parilak bronze in slalom (right) at the BC Winter Games

There was pride from the Apex Ski Club after a successful weekend at the BC Winter Games, which came to a close in Vernon on Sunday.

The Vernon Games saw 900 of the province’s top young athletes compete in 15 sports over three days.

Participants came from 122 communities to compete at venues across the city.

Apex's Maddy Seddon took gold in slalom and Oliver Parilak earned a bronze in slalom.

Sam Marshall won gold in the team dual slalom. Lily Raymond, Leah Evans and Sophia Jaron-Flower also had great performances, all having top-15 results.

"The Apex Ski Club is very proud of these kids, they all skied great and were excellent representatives of our ski team. They were very excited to be a part of the event and it was an amazing experience," Lesley Evans with the Apex Ski Club said in a press release.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2022, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding and wildfires.

Photo: Contributed