Oliver RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying a woman involved in alleged shoplifting and assault incident

Photo: RCMP

Oliver RCMP are asking for help in identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a local store employee last week while trying to shoplift.

According to police, officers received a report of a shoplifter at a business in the 5000 block of Main Street on March 17. The woman allegedly entered the store and then tried to leave with unpaid merchandise.

RCMP said that when the woman was stopped by a store employee, she dropped the items and assaulted the employee before leaving.

Police are hoping someone in the community is able to identify the woman who was captured on video surveillance.

The suspect is described as:

Indigenous

Female

25-35 years of age

Long dark hair

Wearing a black hoodie, with yellow lettering.

Black leggings

Black/orange shoes

Anyone who may know the woman’s identity is asked to call the Oliver South Okanagan RCMP at 250-498-3422.