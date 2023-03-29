Summerland Trout Hatchery reopens doors to public, showing off work stocking lakes in the Thompson-Okanagan

Casey Richardson

A South Okanagan hatchery has been working for years behind the scenes to make sure trout-fishing enthusiasts are able to hook their prey in lakes all around the Thompson-Okanagan.

The Summerland Trout Hatchery & Visitor Centre held its first open house in over three years recently, welcoming new and returning fishers to learn more about their work.

To make sure every angler has a chance to get a fish on their line, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC continues to stock around 800 lakes across the province.

Jodi Mousseau, admin and outreach clerk for the Summerland Trout Hatchery, said their work behind raising and releasing fish into lakes makes everyone's fishing experience more enjoyable.

“What Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC does is important, of course, on many levels of conservation. But also we know that in B.C., 50 per cent of freshwater fishing experiences occur in stocked lakes,” she added.

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC works in close partnership with the provincial government..

Mousseau said that while the provincial government has management authority over B.C.'s Freshwater Fisheries, the fish culture, fish health, and other biological and technical services are managed by the society.

This year the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In the six hatcheries located across the province, teams work to raise and release rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, eastern brook trout, kokanee and steelhead for recreational fisheries and white sturgeon for conservation purposes.

“All of our hatcheries do the same things in that our goal is to raise and release fish into lakes in BC, we raise nine to 10 million fish per year between our six hatcheries. And we release into about 800 lakes in BC,” Mousseau said.

“The fisheries biologists decide where the fish are going to be released and what number of fish and that's their expertise. So they let us know and then we take the fish to the locations that they've designated.”

Summerland specifically raises rainbow trout and brook char. They stock approximately 300 lakes in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions.

Once the lake is decided, the team will load up the truck tanks, drive out to the lakes and we have the fish swim out into the lake through the hoses on the back.

Fish are released at different stages depending on the lake and depending on the recommendations from the biologists. Many are catchable-size fish specifically released to help grow the local population while providing fishers with an opportunity to still take some home.

A major part of the fisheries involves their outreach work, including the learn-to-fish programs. The introductory program is for kids that are ages five to 15 and their families. Adult learn-to-fish programs also run throughout the year.

Since 2006, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has taught more than 350,000 participants the basics of how, when and where to catch fish.

“We start with a learning session where all the kids learn about fish ID so that when they do catch a fish, they know what type of fish they've caught. And they can relate that to the regulations so they know whether they can keep that fish or not.”

Mousseau said that the first big moment is when the kids put a fishing pole in their hand and they head down to the water, and the excitement that ensues when they do get a bite.

“It's quite an experience, I think, for the students that attend our programs to catch their first fish and do everything from taking it off the line to carefully releasing it safely back into the water or taking it home to enjoy for dinner.”

Funding comes from the revenue generated from fishing licenses, where 100 per cent of it goes into research, conservation and education programs, as well as improving angler access and the stocking program.

The Summerland Trout Hatchery & Visitor Centre will be reopening to the public on Saturday and be open heading forward from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC website here.