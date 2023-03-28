'We love you Mort': Penticton hockey team drops out of Coy Cup contention after tragic death of player

Photo: silverbulletshockey

The Penticton Silver Bullets have decided to drop out of their campaign for the Coy Cup, after the death of a teammate.

The Silver Bullets are a B.C. men's senior AA hockey team recently revived in Penticton, with a roster full of men 20-40 years old who want to play at a high level. They made it to the top of their league this year, looking forward to competing for the Coy Cup this spring.

Princeton-born Morton Johnston, 25, was a team member who tragically died this weekend.

Johnston, a former Princeton Posse KIJHL player who became a beloved assistant coach, was killed in a car crash Sunday.

The Silver Bullets have decided not to continue with their season.

"We lost a beloved teammate, brother, son and uncle, Morton Johnston. We are absolutely devastated, and will not be attending the Coy Cup this year out of respect for Mort and his family," reads a social media statement from the Silver Bullets.

"As soon as possible, we will be holding a charity game for anyone that wants to play, and will be donating all funds to help cover the expenses his family has amid this difficult time. We love you, Mort."