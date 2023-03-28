District of Summerland give support to Pow Wow Between the Lakes with sponsorship

Photo: City of Penticton

The District of Summerland announced a $20,000 contribution on Tuesday to become a major sponsor for the Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

The event, which will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre, is now just three months away.

District of Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said they proud to support the event, which is hosted by their neighbours, members of the Penticton Indian Band.

"Meaningful collaboration to support truth and reconciliation is one of Council’s key priorities, and the 2023 theme of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes is 'Healing the Nation through Reconciliation'. I know this year’s event will be a huge success and it is our privilege to be a major sponsor.”

Other sponsorship support has come from Total Restoration and TD Bank Group, which have each committed $5,000 to the historic event and Penticton Kia, Penticton Nissan, Penticton Honda, Grizzly Excavating, Cascades Casino, Westhills Aggregates, Gorman Bros. Lumber, Wild Mountain, MLA Dan Ashton and Travel Penticton have also committed funds up to $3,000.

“It has been so rewarding for the society to see the generous support for this event,” Haley Regan, the Society’s Head of Volunteers and the next Executive Director said in the news release. “Hosting the pow wow for the first time since the pandemic and at an exciting new location is daunting but we are encouraged by the support from the District of Summerland and Penticton and area businesses including Total Restoration, TD and others.”

Event organizers have received commitments of about half the $85,000 needed to host the event.

Regan says it is not too late to contribute, interested sponsors are invited to contact [email protected]

Additionally, the non-profit society is hosting a Pow Wow Night for committed or interested sponsors at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall on April 12 beginning at 6 p.m. It will be an opportunity for attendees to learn more about pow wow dancing and making regalia and jewelry.

More information about the pow wow can be found at www.penticton.ca/pow-wow