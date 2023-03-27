Interior Health issues drug alert concerning products sold as down, dope or fentanyl

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for people within the Penticton area.

The alert issued Monday is for what the health authority calls a "Down sample involved in multiple non-fatal drug toxicity events."

The drug, sold under the names Down, Dope and Fentanyl is said to look grey crystals.

It has a high concentration of fentanyl, between 25 and 35 percent and bromazolam (benzodiazepine).

"(There is a) high risk of overdose, high risk of fatal overdose," the alert states.

It further states there is a risk of amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

"Overdose may not respond to naloxone."

If you are going to use drugs, IH suggests the following tips: