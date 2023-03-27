Penticton airport's first cafe inviting public to celebrate this weekend

Photo: Hungry Bear Power Bites Cafe

Opening day for a long-awaited cafe at Penticton Regional Airport is coming up this weekend.

The first food vendor that isn't a machine to call the airport home is called Hungry Bear Power Bites Cafe, hosting a grand opening April 1 to celebrate the airport's ongoing renovations and improvements and their place within it.

The cafe is inviting the public to its grand opening on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., offering cake and prizes.

Owner Christina Teshier will be serving home-cooked meals and baked goods, with a local focus.

The family- run business is the first new resident of the newly renovated food and beverage area of the YYF terminal.