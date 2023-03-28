Penticton business group says proposed tax multiplier is way too much

Photo: Castanet

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is concerned about what it perceives as too big of a hike proposed for the 2023 business tax multiplier, asking instead for a decrease.

Penticton city council spent three days in mid-March deliberating the budget, including upcoming taxes, but decided to defer discussion of the business tax multiplier (BTM) until April, citing a need for more information and a deeper discussion on how the multiplier impacts residents and businesses.

Council had been provided a recommendation from staff that the BTM — the rate that businesses are charged in comparison to residential rate payers — be increased from 2.14 in 2022 to 2.22 in 2023.

The multiplier is intended to "maintain a tax burden between residential and non-residential" taxpayers, according to City of Penticton corporate officer Angie Collison in her explanation to council on March 16.

Collison said staff went for a "revenue neutral" approach when putting together their recommendation.

"So for example, a 9.5 per cent tax increase would be seen equally by residential and commercial [properties] if their assessments increased by the average amount from the previous year,” Collison said, referring to the overall 9.5 per cent increase that was approved by council.

City staff calculations for different levels of BTM based on average property values illustrate how an increased BTM slightly shifts the tax burden:

Council ultimately voted to defer decision on the BTM to a meeting in April, ahead of final budget adoption.

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce issued a press release Monday urging that the BTM be adopted at a 2.00 rate.

"Businesses are still in the midst of recovering from all of the issues that arose during COVID-19 restrictions,” said Nicole Clark, chamber president.

“Not only did many in our business community take on debt to survive during the lockdowns, but now we have significant labour shortages limiting a business’ ability to generate revenue, supply chain issues causing all types of delays and lost sales, and community safety issues increasing costs for security and repairing property damage.”

The chamber argues that a 2.22 BTM versus 2.00 would only save residential taxpayers $46 annually, whereas the same difference for business properties would see a jump of $617 owed annually.

"What the chamber is essentially asking is for mayor, council, and our community to recognize that Penticton businesses are still struggling, and we have an opportunity to provide some financial relief for them at minimal impact to the average homeowner,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director.

"We know things aren’t easy for anyone right now, but a huge part of the Penticton lifestyle that we have all come to love and expect is based on the goods and services provided by our business community, and they need our support.”

Council will discuss the matter at their April 3 meeting, at which time staff hope to have final property assessment values to further nail down the numbers.